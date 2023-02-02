Crypto Trader Accused Of $110M Heist Held Without Bail

By Stewart Bishop (February 2, 2023, 10:49 PM EST) -- A cryptocurrency blogger and trader on Thursday was ordered held without bail by a New York federal judge, following his arrest last month over allegations that he stole $110 million through a complex token-pumping scheme on digital asset platform Mango Markets....

