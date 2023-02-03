New FTX CEO To Testify In Bankruptcy Examiner Showdown

By Vince Sullivan (February 3, 2023, 2:43 PM EST) -- The Office of the United States Trustee intends to call John J. Ray III, the new CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd., to testify as part of its bid to have an examiner appointed to investigate the company's downfall last year, which saw tens of billions of dollars in value evaporate over the course of eight days....

