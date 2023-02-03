'Green Shoots' Start To Emerge From A Bruised IPO Market

By Tom Zanki (February 3, 2023, 7:08 PM EST) -- The battered initial public offerings market is showing signs of life in early 2023 that could set the stage for gradual recovery later this year, marking a potentially welcome development for capital markets lawyers after a bruising 2022....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS