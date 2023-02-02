Albright Exits IBM's Stolen Tech Suit After Swiss Co.'s DQ Bid

By Lauren Berg (February 2, 2023, 11:36 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright bowed out of IBM's patent suit against a Swiss technology company over purportedly stolen computer systems after the defendant argued in a disqualification bid that the judge's past work representing another client against IBM could affect his ability to remain impartial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS