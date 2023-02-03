GOP Reps Push For FCC Action On Pole Attachments

By Christopher Cole (February 3, 2023, 6:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission's chief has assured a trio of Ohio Republicans that the FCC is still "carefully" studying utility pole attachment rules as the agency comes under increasing pressure from Capitol Hill to expedite rural broadband deployment....

