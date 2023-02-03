Broadcasters Float Limits On 'Lateral' TV Channel Hosting

By Nadia Dreid (February 3, 2023, 5:27 PM EST) -- Broadcasters are going to need to enter into so-called lateral hosting agreements in order to make the swap over to next-generation television standards without anyone losing service and the Federal Communications Commission shouldn't make too many rules restricting their ability to so, the agency has been told....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS