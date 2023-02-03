Insurer Can't Intervene In Sex Trafficking Suit, Ohio Court Told

By Ganesh Setty (February 3, 2023, 2:45 PM EST) -- A woman who accused multiple Ohio hotels of facilitating and financially benefiting from sex trafficking urged an Ohio federal court Friday to once again block Erie Insurance Exchange from intervening in the dispute, arguing that allowing the insurer to step in would needlessly complicate the proceedings....

