DC Circ. Reverses PayPal Fee Disclosure Win In CFPB Suit

By Jess Krochtengel (February 3, 2023, 6:55 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday reversed on narrow grounds a PayPal Inc. win over Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rules requiring fee disclosures associated with digital wallets, sending the case back to the trial court for PayPal to continue other lines of attack on the rule....

