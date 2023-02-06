Top Texas Court Again Declines To Hear Moody Heir's Dispute

By Tom Lotshaw (February 6, 2023, 3:09 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Texas has again declined to hear Moody family heir Linda Moody's bid to overturn an appeals court ruling that she lacks standing to challenge a marital property agreement between her late father and his late wife....

