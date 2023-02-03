NJ Atty's Coverage Suit Belongs In Fed. Court, Judge Says

By Emily Sawicki (February 3, 2023, 5:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey attorney who sued his insurance companies for denying coverage for a malpractice suit brought over a scam wire transfer should have his case remain in federal court, a magistrate judge has said, due to the potentially high-dollar amount of the dispute....

