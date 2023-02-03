Texas Justices Say Payment Bars Wrongful Imprisonment Suit

By Lauren Castle (February 3, 2023, 4:18 PM EST) -- An exonerated man can't pursue his Texas federal lawsuit against Houston and Harris County after he accepted a payment for his wrongful conviction under a Lone Star State law designed to compensate people for time they wrongly spent behind bars, the state's supreme court ruled Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS