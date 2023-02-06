Netflix Misled Investors As User Numbers Lagged, Suit Says

By Brian Steele (February 6, 2023, 3:41 PM EST) -- Senior executives at Netflix concealed the financial effects of increased competition, account sharing and slow subscriber growth from investors, and the stock price took a massive hit last year after the company reported a drop in users, according to a federal derivative lawsuit in the District of Delaware....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS