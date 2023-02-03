Taylor Swift Slams $1M Copyright Suit Over 'Lover' Book

By Dave Simpson (February 3, 2023, 10:06 PM EST) -- Taylor Swift says a $1 million copyright suit alleging that a book accompanying her 2019 album "Lover" rips off the look of a 2010 poetry publication "never should have been filed," arguing in Tennessee federal court on Friday that the supposed infringing elements are generic, and the books don't look similar....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS