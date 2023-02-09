Southwest Exec Vows Post-Meltdown Fixes In Senate Hearing

By Linda Chiem (February 9, 2023, 5:42 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines' chief operating officer said Thursday that the airline is investing $1.3 billion to upgrade its IT infrastructure and vowed to do right by customers as he faced tough questions from a Senate panel and repeatedly apologized for Southwest's holiday-week meltdown that triggered mass flight cancellations....

