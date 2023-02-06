HyreCar Hires Adviser As It Explores Potential Go-Private Sale

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 6, 2023, 1:47 PM EST) -- Los Angeles-based peer-to-peer ride-sharing platform HyreCar Inc. announced Monday that it has brought on a financial adviser while it evaluates potential strategic alternatives, which include a potential go-private sale roughly five years after hitting the public market....

