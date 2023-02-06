National Enquirer Sold In Deal Built By DLA Piper, Paul Weiss

By Renee Hickman (February 6, 2023, 5:33 PM EST) -- The National Enquirer will be purchased by a joint venture between digital media holding company Vinco Ventures and ICON Publishing from magazine publisher a360 Media, with DLA Piper advising the buyer and Paul Weiss representing the seller, according to a Monday statement....

