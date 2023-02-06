Starbucks Faces Sanctions Bid In Burn Suit Discovery Row

By Travis Bland (February 6, 2023, 8:25 PM EST) -- A Starbucks customer who sued after being scalded by spilled drinks in a North Carolina drive-thru urged a federal court Monday to sanction the coffee powerhouse for its "frivolous" objections to her discovery requests, arguing that the company doesn't back its claim that her requests are premature....

