Mondelez Says EU Antitrust Probe Could Cost €300M

By Nadia Dreid (February 6, 2023, 8:50 PM EST) -- Snack giant Mondelez is estimating that it will cost it €300 million ($321.7 million) to resolve the European Commission's inquiry into whether it has been meddling with competition by working out agreements to hinder the flow of chocolate, coffee and cookies across borders in the bloc....

