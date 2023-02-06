Rimini Fights $630K Sanctions In Oracle IP Suit At 9th Circ.

By Dorothy Atkins (February 6, 2023, 7:28 PM EST) -- Rimini Street Inc. told the Ninth Circuit on Monday a lower court erred in finding the software support company violated an injunction barring it from copying Oracle Corp.'s software and sanctioning it $630,000, arguing that the copying was "de minimus" and "strikingly different" than the conduct previously adjudicated at trial as infringing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS