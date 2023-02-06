Cleaning Co. Must Face Salesman-Turned-Atty's Firing Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (February 6, 2023, 5:29 PM EST) -- A former industrial cleaning equipment salesman who got a law degree and eventually did double duty as a Michigan county prosecutor can proceed with claims the equipment maker fired him for not following orders to bid-rig a contract, a Michigan federal judge ruled Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS