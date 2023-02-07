Sullivan & Worcester Launches Boston Permitting Practice

By David Holtzman (February 7, 2023, 8:54 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Worcester LLP announced this week it has launched a new permitting and land use practice focused on helping developers navigate legal, financial and environmental matters in the Boston area, with the guidance of a lawyer who joined the firm two years earlier....

