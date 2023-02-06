Long Island Diocese Creditors Seek $321M Ch. 11 Abuse Fund

By Rick Archer (February 6, 2023, 10:22 PM EST) -- The unsecured creditors of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre have submitted a Chapter 11 plan that calls for the diocese and its affiliates to pay $321 million into a fund for sexual abuse victims, tens of millions more than the diocese proposed....

