Del. Judge Keeps Alive Voting Co.'s Newsmax Defamation Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (February 6, 2023, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge has rejected a bid from Newsmax Media Inc. for summary dismissal of a suit filed by voting systems company Smartmatic USA Corp. and two affiliates alleging billions in lost value from allegedly defamatory news reports claiming a criminal conspiracy to "fix, rig and steal" the 2020 U.S. presidential election....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS