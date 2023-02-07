Ex-Cop Sues Texas Bar Insurance Arm Over Crash Benefits

By Lynn LaRowe (February 7, 2023, 4:33 PM EST) -- A former deputy constable has launched a state lawsuit against the State Bar of Texas Insurance Trust for allegedly failing to help him secure long-term disability benefits for injuries he suffered when he was struck by an intoxicated elected official while parked in a patrol car....

