Election Betting Co.: 'Little' Separates CFTC Order And Caesar

By Catherine Marfin (February 6, 2023, 8:32 PM EST) -- Election betting website PredictIt Inc. on Monday doubled down on its argument that its platform should be kept alive, telling the Fifth Circuit that there was "little separating" an order by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to shut the site down by mid-February "from Caesar, sitting in the Colosseum, casually moving his thumb downward to signal disapproval."...

