Pomerantz To Lead Avalara Shareholder Suit Over $8.4B Deal

By Lauren Berg (February 6, 2023, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Seattle federal judge on Friday appointed Pomerantz LLP lead counsel in a proposed class action accusing tax software company Avalara Inc. executives of misleading shareholders about its financial health in a bid to convince them to approve Vista Equity Partners' $8.4 billion acquisition of the company....

