Worker Says KPMG Made Up Layoff To Hide Bias

By Ryan Harroff (February 7, 2023, 4:06 PM EST) -- A former KPMG LLP senior director has accused the accounting giant of firing her under the guise of a reduction in force after she complained about the company's alleged discrimination against women over 40, then revealing the lie by advertising the open role instead of eliminating it....

