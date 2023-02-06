Geico Denied Early Win In Pandemic Premiums Suit

By Jennifer Mandato (February 6, 2023, 10:59 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge rejected Geico's early dismissal attempt in a proposed class action alleging it profited off the COVID-19 pandemic by charging excessive car insurance premiums, ruling Monday that since a state agency did not play a role in insurance rate approval, the filed-rate doctrine does not apply....

