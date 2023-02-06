Bed Bath & Beyond Plans Offering As Bankruptcy Looms

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 6, 2023, 9:16 PM EST) -- U.S. home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said in a Monday securities filing that it plans to raise hundreds of millions of dollars through a sale of stock and warrants to pay off outstanding debt, a move that comes as the once-dominant retailer faces the prospect of bankruptcy....

