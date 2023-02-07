Monaco Billionaire Battles To Throw Out Contempt Conviction

By Ronan Barnard (February 7, 2023, 8:03 PM GMT) -- Monaco-based billionaire Alexander Vik urged a London appeals court Tuesday to overturn his contempt of court conviction in his battle with Deutsche Bank over $330 million worth of debt, saying the judge "made him an outlaw" by holding him to an improperly high standard....

