Privilege Didn't Kick In Until Exec's Counteroffer, Judge Says

By William Janes (February 8, 2023, 3:29 PM GMT) -- An appeals tribunal has rejected an attempt by a Dutch engineering firm to prevent evidence from being introduced into a dispute over the terms of a former executive's dismissal, concluding that the details of talks became privileged only after he made a counteroffer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS