UK Translator Could Have Been A Spy, Spain Says In Bias Suit

By Adele Redmond (February 7, 2023, 6:37 PM GMT) -- The treatment of a translator for the Spanish Embassy in London is justified by the risk she might have been a spy, Spain argued to a U.K. appeals tribunal Tuesday in a bid to overcome her claims of discrimination and harassment....

