Kraft Says Class Needs To Back Up Capri Sun PFAS Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (February 7, 2023, 7:18 PM EST) -- Kraft Heinz asked an Illinois federal judge on Monday to toss claims it didn't tell customers its Strawberry Kiwi Capri Sun pouches contain potentially dangerous chemicals, because the suit is based on an anonymous third-party tester's results that the plaintiffs won't share....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS