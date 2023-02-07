EPA Can't Justify Denver Air Plan Approval, 10th Circ. Told

By Peter McGuire (February 7, 2023, 9:48 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity told the Tenth Circuit that a clean air plan for the Denver area illegally allows pollution from new oil and gas wells and was approved with insufficient public input, despite arguments to the contrary from federal regulators and petrochemical interests....

