Signature Bank Aided FTX Fraud, Suit Says

By Parker Quinlan (February 7, 2023, 6:02 PM EST) -- Signature Bank was hit with a potential class action suit alleging that it was aware of the financial entanglement between now-bankrupt FTX Trading Ltd. and Alameda Research and did nothing to alert regulators or stop its own clients from contributing money to the cryptocurrency exchange's fraud scheme....

