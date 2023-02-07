Duane Morris Taps Employment Atty To Lead London Office

By Silvia Martelli (February 7, 2023, 7:06 PM GMT) -- Duane Morris LLP has appointed employment attorney Nic Hart as the new managing partner for its London office for the first time since it opened in 2000, replacing Susan Laws, who has held the post since its founding....

