Holtzman Vogel Asks NC High Court To Stall Defamation Trial

By Hayley Fowler (February 7, 2023, 3:53 PM EST) -- Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC has asked the North Carolina Supreme Court to prevent a nearly 6-year-old defamation suit against the firm and others from going to trial, saying they're still waiting on a ruling from the high court that could nix the case altogether....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS