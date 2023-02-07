Fla. Judge OKs Bertucci's Booze Supplier Payments In Ch. 11

By David Minsky (February 7, 2023, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday approved an emergency motion by Bertucci's Restaurants LLC to pay nearly $48,000 to a group of state-controlled alcohol vendors in order for them to continue supplying beer, liquor and wine products deemed crucial to the company's continued operations under Chapter 11 bankruptcy....

