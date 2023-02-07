Del. Judge Questions Pet Store Chain's Ch. 11 Timetable

By Jeff Montgomery (February 7, 2023, 7:59 PM EST) -- Pet care retailer Independent Pet Partners Holdings LLC's plans for a high-speed run through Chapter 11 in Delaware hit a speed bump Tuesday during its first bankruptcy court hearing, with the judge flagging a proposed shortening of time for creditor challenges of lender claims....

