Chinese Exile Seeks 5th Amendment Protection In Ch. 11 Case

By Aaron Keller (February 8, 2023, 8:22 PM EST) -- A man long described as an exiled Chinese billionaire is asserting Fifth Amendment privileges against a bankruptcy judge's order to compel cooperation with a Chapter 11 trustee's examination of his affairs while simultaneously appealing a separate contempt order, a pair of filings in Connecticut federal court indicate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS