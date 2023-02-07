Pittsburgh Rental Registry Too Invasive, Pa. Panel Told

By Matthew Santoni (February 7, 2023, 8:04 PM EST) -- Attorneys for landlord groups told the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday that the city of Pittsburgh's rental registration and inspection ordinance is unconstitutional because it invades their privacy and imposes duties on their businesses not allowed by state law....

