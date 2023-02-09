How A Dusty Law Review Article Entered The Post-Roe Debate

By Hannah Albarazi (February 9, 2023, 4:24 PM EST) -- A law professor who has long argued that the amendment that abolished slavery also protects abortion rights found his views spotlighted this week when a D.C. federal judge pointed to his decades-old law review article as evidence that the U.S. Supreme Court overstepped in its landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade....

