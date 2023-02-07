The Pill Club To Pay $15M To Settle Medi-Cal Fraud Claims

By Gina Kim (February 7, 2023, 10:04 PM EST) -- Silicon Valley-based female-founded startup the Pill Club will pay $15 million to resolve allegations it exploited California's Medi-Cal health care program by fraudulently billing for contraceptive prescriptions it dispensed to beneficiaries beyond medical necessity and for in-person counseling sessions that were never rendered, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday....

