Top UK Court Upholds N. Ireland Post-Brexit Trade Arrangements

By Richard Crump (February 8, 2023, 10:06 AM GMT) -- Britain's top court ruled Wednesday that the country's post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland are lawful, finding the protocol creating a trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. takes precedence over a centuries-old law governing the Union of Great Britain and Ireland. ...

