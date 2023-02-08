Barrister Was Not Mistreated By Chambers, Tribunal Rules

By Silvia Martelli (February 8, 2023, 9:07 PM GMT) -- An Employment Tribunal has ruled that a Black barrister at 10 King's Bench Walk was not discriminated against because of her race, finding that allegations that she was not provided with work after putting in a formal complaint were unfounded....

