BMW Wins Bid To Avoid Giving CMA German Docs For Probe

By Kelly Lienhard (February 8, 2023, 6:53 PM EST) -- BMW AG has avoided turning over a series of documents related to an investigation into vehicle recycling to the United Kingdom's antitrust enforcement arm after Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal found that the information in question was stored outside the United Kingdom and outside the agency's purview. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS