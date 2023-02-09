Judge Says Cellphones Aren't Subject To Do Not Call Limits

By Kelly Lienhard (February 9, 2023, 6:26 PM EST) -- A North Carolina magistrate judge said in his recommendation to dismiss a proposed class suit over federal communication law violations that cellphones are not protected under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, directly contradicting the Federal Communications Commission's interpretation of the statute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS