Ga. Bill Seeks To Stop Court Clerks Pocketing Passport Fees

By Kelcey Caulder (February 8, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- Georgia lawmakers have introduced a bill that, if passed, would ban county superior court clerks and probate judges from personally pocketing fees they collect from processing passports just months after a county clerk was accused of deleting records of the funds collected....

