Illustrator Tries Again To Keep $3.6M Infringement Award

By Celeste Bott (February 8, 2023, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Wednesday pushed a supplements company to explain why it did not put up experts at trial to prove dozens of illustrations were really just two copyrighted works, in the company's second attempt to throw out a $3.6 million verdict for infringing the drawings' copyright....

