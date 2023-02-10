Models Tell Court NC Strip Club Wants Privileged Info

By Travis Bland (February 10, 2023, 1:38 PM EST) -- A group of models suing a North Carolina strip club for intellectual property infringement want a judge to stop the club from discovering when and how the models' attorneys found out that the club was using their images in advertisements without their permission, claiming the information is protected by attorney-client privilege....

